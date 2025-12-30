Demolition row: Kerala poll politics influencing Karnataka, says Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje

Bengaluru, Dec 30 Commenting on the controversy regarding demolition drive to recover the government land by the Congress-led Karnataka government in Bengaluru and announcement of rehabilitation after All India Congress Committee's (AICC) intervention, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Shobha Karandlaje, on Tuesday, asked why the politics of the Kerala elections appeared to be influencing the developments in Karnataka.

Speaking at a press conference at the state BJP office, Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, Union Minister Karandlaje demanded a high-level probe into illegal migration from other states and countries into Karnataka.

She urged all departments to act jointly against illegal migrants involved in drug mafia activities and appealed to the state government to cooperate in identifying and deporting Rohingyas.

Questioning the functioning of the Karnataka government, Union Minister Karandlaje asked, "Whose government is this, and for whom is it being run?"

She alleged that Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal was interfering in Karnataka's affairs by posting social media posts and offering advice on how the state government should be run.

She also criticised the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for commenting on what should and should not be done in Karnataka.

She asked whether the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had the constitutional authority and strength to run the state government.

She said the demolition of 167 illegal houses at Kogilu Layout after issuing notices was a good decision, but alleged that K.C. Venugopal had questioned the action and that pressure was being exerted by Chief Minister Vijayan.

Asking who the encroachers were, Union Minister Karandlaje added that most of those living there in Kogilu had come from West Bengal and did not possess proper addresses even in their home state.

She said that she had written to the Bengaluru City Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh seeking action against people living in Amin Kere area of Hebbal who were allegedly involved in illegal activities.

"Those involved in similar illegal activities have now been cleared from Kogilu," Union Minister Karandlaje added.

Referring to Wasim Layout and Fakir Layout in Bengaluru, Union Minister Karandlaje asked who was residing there.

She alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar held a meeting under pressure from the Congress High Command -- one trying to save his chair and the other trying to secure it -- and decided to clear encroachments and allot houses to illegal migrants at Baiyappanahalli to please the High Command.

"Who are these people? When did they apply? What about those who applied for houses in Karnataka?" the Union Minister asked.

She demanded to know when the state government would prepare a list of illegal migrants occupying government land in various places, calling Amin Kere area just a sample.

She expressed concern over what would happen to Bengaluru if the government houses were allotted to illegal migrants and Rohingyas in the city.

The Union Minister asked how such migrants could be identified if the state government and police did not cooperate, alleging that by allotting houses and issuing certificates the government was permanently settling them.

Union Minister Karandlaje demanded that voter ID cards and Aadhaar cards of such persons be immediately seized.

She urged the Karnataka Police to verify whether they were from West Bengal or had migrated from elsewhere and to take strict action in the interest of the nation and the state.

Rajya Sabha member Lehar Singh Siroya, Legislative Council member K.S. Naveen, state BJP spokesperson M.G. Mahesh and Bengaluru North district president S. Harish were present.

