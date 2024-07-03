Dengue Spike: Bengaluru Reports Highest Dengue Cases In the State

The number of dengue cases has increased significantly in most areas of Bengaluru. A 27-year-old man from Kaggadasapura died due to dengue on June 27th. The BBMP confirmed this and submitted a detailed report on the man's death to the state government. He became the first likely casualty of Bengaluru's prevailing dengue outbreak. The 80-year-old woman Niraja Devi suffering from cancer travelled from Tamilnadu to Bengaluru for her treatment breathed her last on June 23rd but reports revealed that she had not died of dengue. Both these cases have been registered in BBMP East Zone.

A dengue patient, a 10-year-old boy from Tadasa village, Byadagi Taluk died on April 19th at KIMS Hubballi. The boy was admitted to the hospital on April 17th. This way two dengue-related deaths have been recorded in the current year. BBMP health department officials said that 9 people died last year. Now 213 new dengue cases have been detected in Bengaluru and the infection has been confirmed in 1,742 people in June.

The entire Karnataka reported 4624 cases between Jan. 1st to June 30th this year. Bengaluru reported the highest dengue case count in Karnataka. Data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare revealed that the Chikkamagaluru district had the second-highest prevalence of dengue reporting 491 confirmed cases during the same period. Mysuru and Haveri had the third and fourth highest number of positive cases at 479 and 451 respectively. Addressing the alarm in Chikkamagaluru, the department officials stated, “There is an 84% increase in serum sample tests for dengue in the district.”