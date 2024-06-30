Dengue Spike: Two Suspected Deaths Reported In Bengaluru, AAP Demands 25 Lakh Compensation

An 80-year-old cancer patient and a 24-year-old man from Kaggadasapura died due to dengue. These two have become the first likely casualties to the prevailing dengue outbreak in Bengaluru. The dead woman Niraja Devi suffering from cancer travelled from Tamilnadu to Bengaluru for her treatment. She breathed her last on June 23rd. Whereas, the young victim Abhilash died on June 27th.Among the two death cases, one was reported from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits but the second one was outside its jurisdiction. From January 1st to June 28th, the city recorded 1,530 confirmed dengue cases which is a significantly high number. The city reported 2447 dengue cases in the last six months, the numbers have touched 1036 in the last three weeks. Currently, cases are increasing once again.

The civic body plans to assess the cause of death today. The health department is currently investigating the two death cases, and audits regarding them are pending. Suralkar Vikas Kishor, Special Commissioner of the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said, “We will conduct a death audit by seeking reports from the hospitals. After the audit, more information can be given.” He said that in the first 20 days of June over 1000 dengue cases were reported in Bengaluru. BBMP took steps to mitigate the dengue outbreak. BBMP has identified 14 lakh houses for surveillance and health officials are doing regular surveys. BBMP launched a micro plan to stop the spread of dengue. The BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath had recently spearheaded a campaign called "Dry Day" to eliminate and stop the spread of dengue. BBMP will observe the dry days to destroy water-storing places that can become mosquito breeding places. Giri Nath also highlighted about awareness drives, house-to-house surveys, and using autorickshaws equipped with public address systems in areas that are at high risk of dengue spread.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded Rs. 25 lakh compensation for people dying of dengue. The party also asked for free treatment for patients even in private hospitals, similar to what was arranged during the Covid pandemic. As per reports, the BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath tested positive for dengue. The maximum number of dengue cases have been reported from Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Haveri, Mysuru, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, and Dakshin Kannada. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked health officials to work intensely on dengue detection and treatment. Chairing a high-level meeting with health department officials he asked them to ensure medicines are available for patients. Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao directed officials to increase tests to ensure early-stage dengue detection. Dr. R. Srinivas, Resident Medical Officer, at Victoria Hospital talked about the dengue virus spread and said that the dengue virus can multiply through ovarian transmission or transmission of the virus to the offspring when the infected mosquito breeds. Patients get themselves admitted to the hospital when the platelet count falls drastically. Dr. Sambashiva AC, Medical Director and General Physician Sree Lakshmi Hospital said that if the dengue infection gets complicated the patient can bleed in their mouth or experience black stool. The complications are not very common but not unlikely, he added.

