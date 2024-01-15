Dense Fog Causes Disruption at Delhi Airport: 10 Flights Diverted, Nearly 100 Delays

In a significant disruption at Delhi Airport, operations were severely impacted as dense fog led to the diversion of 10 flights, nearly 100 delays, and some cancellations. The challenging visibility conditions prompted the diversion of 10 flights, including 2 international ones, to Jaipur between 4:30 am and 12 noon.

Sources revealed that visibility was almost zero from 4 am to 10 am, resulting in minimal flight activity during that period. The airport, which typically handles around 60 departures and arrivals per hour in normal conditions, experienced disruptions, with several flights delayed and some cancelled.

Airlines, including the country's largest, IndiGo, acknowledged the adverse weather conditions' cascading effect on their operations. Passengers faced inconvenience, with some enduring lengthy delays and rescheduled flights, as the dense fog persisted, impacting overall flight schedules.

A thick layer of fog shrouded Delhi and other parts of North India on Sunday, with visibility levels plunging to zero metres at several places. In a statement, IndiGo said its flight operations were impacted due to the low visibility and dense fog conditions across north India.

This had a cascading effect on our operations throughout the day. Our staff kept passengers apprised of all delays and cancellations across airports and made every possible effort to facilitate the passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers, it said.