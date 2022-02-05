Dense fog engulfs Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 5 The residents of the national capital woke up to a thick blanket of fog that enveloped the city in the early hours of Saturday, as the biting winter chill continued.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius was recorded at 8.30 a.m. with a relative humidity of 100 per cent.

The weather was calm as no wind was blowing.

The city observed sunrise at 7.07 a.m. and the sun is likely to set at 6.04 p.m.

In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded at 18.1 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the normal.

The traffic was moving at snail's pace at several places in the city due to the dense fog.

The pollution levels have come down slightly as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 126 for PM10 and 74 for PM2.5.

As the PM10 was on a high scale, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) has issued a moderate health advisory stating that sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work.

"Air quality is acceptable for the general public but moderate health concern for sensitive people," it said.

The PM2.5 level was under the 'poor' category.Usually, the air quality is categorised as 'good' when the AQI is between 0 to 50; 'satisfactory' between 51-100; 'moderate' between 101-200; 'poor' between 201-300; 'very poor' between 301-400; 'severe' between 401-500; and 'hazardous' at over 500.

As the day progresses, the weather agency has predicted a cold day with partly cloudy sky in some areas.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

