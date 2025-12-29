Dense Fog in Northern India May Affect Flights at Selected Airports, Passengers Advised to Stay Updated

Dense fog has gripped the north Indian states, due to which many flights got impacted. Delhi bound Air India express flight got diverted to Ahmedabad due to poor visibility. Ministry of Civil Aviation informed people who are planning to travel to stay updated with the airlines and make their travel plan accordingly.

In their official post they said, "Due to fog conditions across parts of Northern India, flight operations at selected airports may be impacted, leading to possible delays. Passengers are advised to stay updated through official airline communication channels, allow additional time for airport arrival and check-in procedures, and plan their travel accordingly."

Dense fog has severely disrupted flight operations at Delhi's IGI Airport, with CAT III procedures in effect. Numerous flights are delayed or canceled, and passengers are stranded. Airport authorities advise passengers to check their flight status for updates, as the IMD has issued an orange alert, forecasting continued dense fog and low visibility throughout the day. Further delays and cancellations are anticipated.

Dense fog severely reduced visibility in Delhi this morning, causing discomfort and prompting motorists to use headlights. Anand Vihar experienced thick fog amidst poor air quality, and similar conditions were observed in Dhaula Kuan, Akshardham, Dwarka, and Kartavya Path. Separately, the Delhi Transport Department has intensified enforcement against air pollution, impounding approximately 28 goods-carrying buses (including interstate vehicles) today and around 100 buses this month for pollution violations.

Delhi's AQI

Dense fog has gripped the national capital and city has woke up to a chilly morning on Monday, December 29. The air quality of city is deteriorating as AQI touched 402 at 8 am, slipping into the "severe" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).On December 28, city recorded an AQI of 390 at 4 pm. According to the CPCB, several areas across the city recorded worse air quality, with AQI levels exceeding 400.

Delhi's Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 455, while Bawana registered 411. Several other locations across the capital also witnessed severe pollution levels. CPCB data indicated that air quality in Wazirpur (443), Rohini (442), Punjabi Bagh (426), and Patparganj (431) worsened to the 'severe' category. While some areas fared slightly better, they remained in the 'very poor' category; for example, Dwarka Sector 8 recorded an AQI of 400. Similarly, IGI Airport T3 (318), IIT Delhi (358), and Najafgarh (353) also registered 'very poor' air quality.