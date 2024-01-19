Dense Fog Reduces Visibility, Several Flights Delayed at Delhi Airport

Several flights were delayed on Friday (January 19) morning after visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport dropped to 0 metres due to the formation of very dense fog. A dense blanket of fog enveloped the national capital, causing disruptions in rail, air and traffic movement on a bitterly cold Friday.

Majority of North India has been reeling under intense cold wave along with dense fog disrupting rail and air traffic in the national capital. Starting from December 29, 2023, maximum temperatures have dropped below normal by 5-8 degrees Celsius, resulting in a prolonged cold spell.There was a brief respite on January 7 and 8, owing to a passing western disturbance. However, the relief was short-lived as cold conditions returned from January 9.

Dense to very dense fog and cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue to prevail over North India during the next 2 days (Jan 21) and decrease in intensity thereafter. Similarly, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely to continue over the plains of Northwest India during the next 2 days, the weather department has predicted.