Dense to very dense fog likely to continue for next two days: IMD

New Delhi, Dec 29 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue at many parts over Northwest India during next two days and gradually decrease thereafter while light isolated rainfall is likely over Northwest and Central India during Saturday and January 2.

The weather forecast agency further said that the minimum temperatures are in the range of 7-11 degree Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and in range of 12-14 degree Celsius over Bihar, Chhattisgarh, interior Odisha and Jharkhand.

“These are 2-4 degree Celsius above normal over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, interior Odisha and Jharkhand,” said the IMD, in its daily bulletin.

According to IMD, dense fog to very dense fog was observed at 8:30 a.m. in most places over isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and at many places over Uttar Pradesh, few places over north Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

The IMD said that similar weather coniditions were observed at isolated parts over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh.

The IMD further said that cold day to severe cold day conditions are observed at many places over Punjab in some pockets of Haryana and in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD said that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to continue in most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from Friday to Sunday morning and in some pockets for subsequent three days.

“Under the influence of a fresh easterly wave, light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep till January 2 and isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Tamil Nadu on Friday, January 1 and 2,” the IMD predicted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor