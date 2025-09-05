Deoria Road Accident: Reel-Making on Bike Turns Fatal, Three Dead, One Critical

A tragic road accident took place near the Kasya overbridge in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh when three teenagers riding a motorcycle lost control while descending and hit a woman walking by the roadside. Following the collision, the motorcycle rammed directly into an oncoming truck, leaving all four individuals critically injured. Passersby immediately rushed to help, and the injured were taken to Maharshi Deoraha Baba Medical College’s emergency ward. Doctors declared two teenage riders and the woman dead on arrival, while the third teenager was shifted to BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, for advanced treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that the mishap occurred while the boys were recording a video reel on their motorcycle at high speed. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. when the trio was riding from Malviya Road towards Kasya Road. In an attempt to film themselves, they sped down the overbridge uncontrollably, striking a woman walking near the veterinary hospital. The impact caused the motorcycle to crash into a truck approaching from the opposite direction. The woman and all three riders sustained severe injuries in the violent collision.

The victims were identified as Kisan, aged 17, son of Upendra, and Anup Gautam, aged 16, son of Pintu, both residents of Kotwali area, along with Raj, aged 15, son of Vijay. The woman killed in the accident was Munni, aged 38, the daughter of Paras, a resident near the Kasya Road veterinary hospital. While Kisan, Anup, and Munni succumbed to their injuries, Raj was admitted in critical condition and later referred to BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, for further treatment.

Inspector-in-charge Vinod Kumar Singh confirmed that the cause of the accident was reckless driving while creating a reel on social media. He stated that excessive speed and negligence led to the fatal outcome, claiming the lives of two minors and a woman. Authorities have initiated necessary proceedings and appealed to youngsters to avoid such dangerous stunts on public roads. The tragic accident has once again highlighted the growing risks associated with reel-making on motorcycles, which has become an alarming trend among teenagers.