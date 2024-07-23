Depriving Bengal in Budget is reflection of LoP’s remarks: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata, July 23 Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said that the manner in which West Bengal was deprived in the Budget proposal is a reflection of state Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari’s statement.

“LoP had said that ‘Jo Hamare Saath, Hum Unka Sath’ (we are with those who are with us. There was nothing for West Bengal in the Budget,” Banerjee said.

He said that instead of tackling urgent issues like unemployment, rising prices and growing inflation, the BJP has crafted a Budget to bribe its coalition partners and buy time before the government implodes.

“This Budget is a complete failure with zero warranty, presented by a failed Finance Minister of a failed government,” Banerjee added.

LoP Adhikari said that the current Budget is an effort towards the journey of ‘Viksit Bharat’, fortifying the sectors which will help achieve the target.

“Nine areas of priorities have been identified in the Budget proposals. This will boost sectors like agriculture, employment and skilling, inclusive human resource development, social justice, manufacturing and services, urban development and energy security among others,” the LoP said.

--IANS

