Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Defends Renaming Ramanagara to Bengaluru South

The State Cabinet on Friday gave approval to rename Ramanagara district ‘Bengaluru South’ which has ignited a political debate. It is pertinent to mention that Ramanagara town, 50 km. from Bengaluru will continue serving as the district headquarters and include the taluks of Magadi, Kanakpura, Channapatna and Harohalli. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said that the names of taluks in the district will not change.

Renaming the district triggers concerns over confusion due to its overlap with Bengaluru South LS Constituency and Bengaluru South Taluk under Bengaluru Urban District. Deputy Chief Minister and Bangalore Urban Development Minister DK Shivakumar has attacked that changing the name of Bangalore South District is not even written on the forehead of HD Kumaraswamy. Shivakumar defended the name change of Ramanagara to Bengaluru South. Further, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar criticised HD Kumaraswamy and HD Deve Gowda for dividing Ramanagara from Hassan. He said that we have decided to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South to promote 'Brand Bengaluru'.

Talking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he said, “It is my right to say that I am from Bangalore, in terms of development, in terms of people's future, we have changed Ramanagara district to Bengaluru Dakshina to give a new direction. He said that Bangalore was built by the Kempegowdas. We are Bangaloreans, Ramnagar, Magadi, Kanakapura, and Channapatna all belong to Bangalore. A name given by our forefathers cannot replace it. Earlier also I had advised not to change the name Bangalore. Bangalore is world-renowned. We all belong to Bangalore. So, make Ramnagar the district headquarters and it has been named after Bangalore South District. Giving the region a 'Bengaluru' identity is essential for international recognition,” DK Shivkumar added.

He further said that Former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda are all from Hassan. They came from Hassan to divide us. A name may have been given. They came here to do politics and they may be successful politically, so they cannot say that we are from Bangalore. They have come to do illegal things in Ramnagar. He said that we have changed it to Bangalore South District.

Former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy said that his politics is always to destroy me every day, even if we do good, he wants to destroy me.