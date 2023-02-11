Deputy CM Maurya urges investors to become partners in Uttar Pradesh's development journey

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday urged investors to invest in all 75 districts in the state.

Speaking at the session titled 'UP: Opportunity in Food Processing: Leveraging Food Basket of India', Chief Guest and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that Uttar Pradesh's Food Processing Policy-2023 is the best as compared to other states.

Entrepreneurs in the food processing sector were experiencing 'Amrit Kaal' in Yogi Raj, said speakers during the session held in Bhardwaj Hangar-3 at the Global Investors Summit that started in Lucknow on Friday.

"Investors want to know only one thing and that is how safe he and his investment will be in any state. As for us, we assure you that under the guidance of PM Modi and the leadership of Yogi ji, the UP government is giving you security cover," Maurya said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to make India's economy USD 5 trillion, Uttar Pradesh also wants to contribute to it by becoming a USD 1 trillion economy itself. "We are also getting a lot of success in this," he said.

Emphasising that a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh is a must for a self-reliant India, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "Our government has resolved to develop all the 75 districts including Ghazipur-Jhansi in UP. Presently we have fixed standards for providing electricity for 24 hours, 20 hours and 18 hours, but soon we will provide 24 hours electricity everywhere. We are providing electricity, rail routes, airways, roads, waterways everywhere."

Maurya said that the agriculture sector was also experiencing a revolution and urged investors to invest in all 75 districts as there were 25 crore consumers in the state.

He informed that PepsiCo has proposed to invest Rs 1,000 crores in Barabanki adding that the government want the investors to invest in 75 districts.

Besides, the Deputy CM said that the Central Government has sent money for various schemes worth Rs 23 lakh crore between 2014-23 directly to the beneficiary's accounts, which shows the level of transparency being maintained by the Yogi Government.

The session was attended by Garima Singh, Chief Government Affairs and Communication Officer, PepsiCo, Prakash Lohia, Managing Director, Merino Industrial Limited, Hapur, Rajnikant Rai, Divisional Chief Executive, Agri-Business ITC Limited, Rudra Dalmiya, Managing Partner, Green Frontier Capital and Advisor Hunt Ventures.

( With inputs from ANI )

