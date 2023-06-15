Deputy IAF chief flies sortie in LCA Tejas trainer combat aircraft, assesses indigenous fighter jet development projects

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 : Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Thursday flew a sortie in the first LCA Tejas trainer aircraft and assessed its capabilities.

"He was visiting the National Flight Test Centre, Aeronautical Development Agency and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Tejas Division to assess the progress of the indigenous combat aircraft projects," IAF officials said.

Dixit, who is an Experimental Test Pilot himself, has been driving the Atmanirbhar Bharat efforts of the Indian Air Force towards self-reliance in the development and manufacture of combat aircraft.

During his visit, the Air Marshal flew the Series Production Trainer-01 of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, which is undergoing final developmental test sorties, to get a firsthand feel of its capabilities.

The IAF is presently operating the LCA Mk 1 aircraft and has a pending order of 83 LCA Mk 1A aircraft.

During the visit to the Tejas Division, the HAL team briefed the DCAS on the production status of trainer aircraft and the plan for deliveries of the LCA Mk 1A.

The DCAS will also visit the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand Production Line to assess the production status of the homegrown combat helicopter.

The delivery of 10 LCH Limited Series Production aircraft for the IAF is nearing completion and the production of the Series Production aircraft is likely to commence shortly to meet the order of 145 Series Production LCH for the IAF and Indian Army.

