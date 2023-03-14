Derogatory remarks about K Kavitha: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay seeks time to appear before Women Commission

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party chief Bandi Sanjay who was summoned by the State Women Commission for questioning on Wednesday in connection with his 'derogatory remark' on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, sought time from the Commission citing ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

"I would like to inform you that since the Parliament is in session, as an elected Member of Parliament, my presence is required during the Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi. Hence, it will not be possible for me to attend before the Commission on a given date and time," the BJP leader said, adding that he would join the inquiry on March 18.

The State Women Commission on Monday issued notice to BJP Sanjay in the case directing him to appear in person before the Commission at 11 am on Wednesday for inquiry.

The State Women Commission had taken suo moto cognizance of the BJP State president's comments on the BRS MLC.

The leader, in his letter further said that on March 18 at any convenient time of the Commission.

"I would like to request you to kindly provide necessary material leading to my appearance before the Commission, prior to the date of my appearance; so that I will be in a better position to give my explanation if any," he added in his letter.

The BRS is alleging that Sanjay made a statement against Kavitha saying that if Kavitha is not arrested, would she be kissed.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party cadre along with MLA Danam Nagender on Saturday staged a protest at the Punjagutta Chowrasta against Bandi Sanjay for his inappropriate comments against MLC K Kavitha.

Reacting to the alleged remarks, BRS MLA Danam Nagender said, "Bandi Sanjay made a statement against Kavitha saying that if Kavitha is not arrested, would she be kissed. It's very wrong to use such derogatory words against women. So we are warning Bandi Sanjay since you became BJP chief, is this your way? If BJP thinks that the BR's party cadre will be scared, then it is wrong of you. We demand an unconditional apology from Bandi Sanjay. We are also giving complaints in all the police stations in Hyderabad.

"Bandi Sanjay doesn't have hair or a brain. We pray to God to give him a brain and give him the manners to talk to women," Nagender said while speaking to ANI.

In response, Bandi Sanjay's office said the statement used by the BJP leader is a common phrase used in the Telugu language which means if someone does a crime, would you appreciate or punish?

( With inputs from ANI )

