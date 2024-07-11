Despite campaigns on population control, one community remains unaffected: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, July 11 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday said that despite campaigns on birth control, one community remains unaffected.

“Campaigns are being run to control the population. Everyone should be with it, however, there is one community where there is no change,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a programme at the state level organised at Rajasthan International Center on the occasion of World Population Day.

He said that the increasing population is a matter of concern not only for India but for the entire world.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of concern that the population of Rajasthan increased by only 60 lakhs from 1901 to 1950. “After 1951, our state’s population will be over eight crore. Due to the increasing population, there is an imbalance in nature,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that climate change is also a part of this imbalance. “In the last few years, epidemics and natural disasters have been increasing rapidly. Increasing population also affects economic development, employment, income, poverty and social security,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that it is a matter of satisfaction that due to the efforts of the state government, the rate of population growth in the state is continuously decreasing.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor