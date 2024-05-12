Despite MP Revanna's Sex Scandal the BJP-JD(S) Alliance Will Continue for MLC elections

BJP leader and lawyer G.Devaraje Gowda was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a local court on Saturday. It is to be noted that Gowda was arrested by the state police on Friday in link with a sexual harassment case.Before being produced in Holenarasipura court he was detained by Hiriyur police near Chitradurga and brought to Holenarasipura, Hassan on Saturday early morning for further interrogation. Under the provision of IPC Gowda is facing sexual harassment charges and voyeurism. He has also been booked for violation of privacy under the IT Act.

On April 1st, 2024, a woman filed a complaint against Gowda that she contacted him 10 months ago to find a buyer for her property. Since then, he has been completely in contact with her over the phone and in Feb. 2024 abused her.He got arrested just a day after he sought his pre-arrest bail before II Addl. District and Session Court on May 9th. After the first hearing on Thursday, the court posted the hearing on May 15th.Here, amid the sex scandal case of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna the BJP-JD(S) alliance formed for the LS polls will continue the alliance and contest the upcoming legislative council elections for three graduates’ seats and teachers’ constituencies scheduled for 3rd June together.

In a statement released by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, the nominations were announced where five out of the six seats BJP candidates will contest, showing that JD(S) will contest the remaining one seat. The candidates are Amarnath Patil for North East Graduates' constituency, Dhananjaya Sarji (South West Graduates), A Deve Gowda (Bengaluru Graduates), YA Narayanaswamy (South East Teachers) and EC Ningaraju (South Teachers).Congress has already announced its candidates for the six constituencies: Chandrashekhar B Patil (North-East Graduates), Ayanur Manjunath (South-West Graduates), Ramoji Gowda (Bangalore Graduates), Marithibbe Gowda (South Teachers), DT Srinivas (South-East Teachers), and KK Manjunath (South-West Teachers). The outcome of the elections could potentially shift equations in the 75-member legislative council, where the BJP-JD(S) combine currently holds a simple majority with 39 MLCs. BJP has 32 members, Congress 29, and JD(S) 7. The upper house also has an independent member and five vacancies.



