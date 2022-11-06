Despite TRS pouring money like water BJP will win Munugode by-poll, says Sudhakar Reddy

Telangana BJP leader P Sudhakar Reddy on Saturday exuded confidence that his party will win the Munugode by-poll despite the fact that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) poured money like water for luring voters.

"Munugode assembly by-election was held on November 3. Under the direction of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, several TRS ministers, MLAs, and MPs camped in Munugode, its height of misuse of power. On Sunday, counting will take place and we are expecting results will be in our favour in spite of TRS pouring money like water for luring voters. TRS took this election as a matter of life and death as CM KCR floated the national party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)," said Reddy.

The BJP and the ruling TRS had campaigned aggressively in Munugode.

The polling was held on November 3 and the counting of votes will take place today.

In the Assembly bypolls held across six states, the Munugode constituency in Telangana recorded the highest voter turnout on Thursday, as per Election Commission trends.

Assembly bye-elections were held in seven vacant seats spread across the states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Polling was held between 7 am to 6 pm amid tight security. The counting of votes will be conducted on November 6.

With 77.55 per cent voting, Telangana's Munugode recorded the highest voter turnout.

The contest in Telangana's Munugode Assembly constituency was crucial for all major parties in the state - the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and opposition BJP and Congress.

While 47 candidates are in the fray, eyes are on BJP's Raj Gopal Reddy, former TRS MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and Congress' Palvai Sravanthi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor