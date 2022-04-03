Deuba offers prayers at temples in Varanasi

Varanasi, April 3 Visiting Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Arzu Rana Deuba on Sunday offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath and Baba Kalbhairav temples in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister and his 40-member delegation was welcomed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi.

The Chief Minister accompanied the delegation to the temples.

Tribal artists and folk dancers performed at various places to welcome the dignitaries.

Later, Deuba also visited the Nepali temple that is more than 200 years old and is said to be a replica of the Pashupati Nath temple in Kathmandu.

