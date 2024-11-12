Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj Celebrates with Rituals, Holy Dip, and Tulsi Vivah (Watch Video)

Dev Uthani Ekadashi, or Prabodhini Ekadashi, is a significant Hindu festival that marks the awakening of Lord Vishnu after his four-month slumber during the Chaturmas period. In 2024, this auspicious occasion falls on Tuesday, November 12. Primarily celebrated by devotees of Lord Vishnu, this day signifies the end of a period when auspicious activities, such as weddings and significant life events, are traditionally paused during Vishnu's rest.

In Prayagraj's Uttarkhand, devotees celebrated Dev Uthani Ekadashi with enthusiasm, gathering at Balua Ghat for a holy dip in the river. Raj Rani Jaiswal, a devotee present at the ghat, shared, "Today is Dev Uthani Ekadashi. The Lord (Vishnu) wakes from his sleep today. He is worshipped, and Mata Tulsi is wedded to Shaligram. Devotees fast today, offer prayers, take a holy dip, and sing holy songs in worship of Tulsi Mata."

Benefits of Observing Dev Uthani Ekadashi

Observing Dev Uthani Ekadashi offers both spiritual and material benefits. Marking the end of Lord Vishnu's Chaturmas sleep, this day is celebrated through fasting, rituals, and devotion, bringing devotees closer to divine blessings.

Here are some of the key benefits of observing this fast: