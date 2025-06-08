Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates new administrative building of MEDA in Pune

Pune, June 8 Maharasthra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the new administrative building of Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) in city’s Aundh area, on Sunday.

After inaugurating the newly constructed building, Devendra Fadnavis praised MEDA for its outstanding contributions to the renewable energy sector and told the mediapersons that Maharashtra is now the leading state in the country in solar energy generation, especially through distributed power models.

He described the new MEDA complex as a prime example of ‘green building’ and expressed confidence that it will break new grounds in taking forward the state’s pledge and thrust towards clean and green energy.

The Chief Minister, taking to X, also shared video of the complex inauguration and wrote, “Based on eco-friendly (green building), Super E.C.B.C. and Net Zero concept, it reflects the commitment to clean energy and decarbonisation, meeting every green building benchmark.”

Fadnavis could also be seen in the video, inspecting the complex, unveiling MEDA’s green energy achievements and milestones while also getting briefed by officials about its future goals.

The Chief Minister further shed light on his government’s goals of ‘solarizing’ all government offices in the state and also draw up an ambitious project for greater adoption of PM Surya Ghar Yojana by the residents.

He also shared, “Under the PM-KUSUM scheme, we have installed 5 lakh solar pumps—more than the combined 4 lakh installed in the rest of the country. Maharashtra have set an ambitious target: to meet 100% of agriculture power demand through solar energy by December 2026, bringing significant cost savings.”

Fadnavis further voiced confidence that Maharashtra will take lead in achieving the national goal of 50% electricity from renewable sources by 2030, as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that his government is committed towards this objective.

