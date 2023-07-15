Devoted to Lord Shiva, Ukrainian woman performs Amaranth Yatra

Srinagar, July 15 A Ukrainian devotee performed Amarnath Yatra on Saturday, and said that she undertook the journey for her devotion to Lord Shiva.

Before her, two US citizens from California had also performed the Yatra, claiming to be inspired by Swami Vivekananda.

The lady from Ukraine who performed the Yatra said on Saturday, "I decided to take this Yatra out of my devotion to Lord Shiva. And I am fortunate to experience the way everything is organised to make the journey smooth and pleasant.

“I met the most incredible people during the Yatra, who opened not just their camps and homes, but also their hearts for me. The people at the Panjtarni Camp has been like family to me. They took me in as refugee and made sure I am safe and very comfortable."

She also said that food, sanitation and other arrangements are of good quality, adding, "People are smiling here, making sure I feel well."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor