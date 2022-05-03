Devotees across India offer namaz on Eid-ul-Fitr

As the month-long fasting observed by the people of the Muslim community during Ramzan came to an end yesterday, devotees across the country offered namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in large numbers on Tuesday.

After almost two years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the devotees were able to offer namaz in large numbers at various mosques on the occasion.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan offered namaz at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

In Delhi, the BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain offered Eid namaz at Parliament Street Mosque.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad also offered namaz at the Parliament Street Mosque in Delhi to mark Eid-ul-Fitr.

"It's a matter of joy to get some relief from COVID finally. People reached the road because of space constraints... may the walls of hatred break for eternity," he said.

Devotees were also seen offering namaz in large numbers at the Fatehpur Masjid in Delhi.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, devotees offered Namaz on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Braving the rain in West Bengal, devotees offered namaz in huge numbers at Red Road in Kolkata on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

On the occasion, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the people at Red Road and said, "Good days will come...we are not scared, we know how to fight."

Devotees offered namaz at Mumbai's Mahim Dargah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in Maharashtra.

A sea of devotees were seen offering namaz at Eidgah in Gujarat's Surat.

A huge crowd of devotees was seen at Tamil Nadu's Islamiyah Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore, offering namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

With the sighting of the crescent moon on Monday, the month-long fasting observed by the people of the Muslim community during Ramzan has come to an end and Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across the country on Tuesday.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic belief.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days.

During this month, Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with 'Iftar' in the evening.

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish Seviyan (Vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like 'Hath Ka Seviyan', 'Nammak Ka Seviyan', 'Chakle Ka Seviyan' and 'Laddu Seviyan'. All these variants can be used in the dish called 'Sheerkurma', which is also prepared on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor