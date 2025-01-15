Devotees happy with railway arrangements at Mahakumbh 2025

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 14 The first 'Amrit Snan' of Mahakumbh 2025, on Tuesday, began on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti with crores of devotees expressing satisfaction with the Railways' arrangements for the grand religious and spiritual event.

Saints and devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj

Meanwhile, to facilitate the safe travel of devotees, the Railways has announced that several thousands of trains will operate towards and depart from Prayagraj in different states across the country.

Given the Mahakumbh, many special trains will also run across different parts of the country to Prayagraj.

Besides, security arrangements have been made at the entry point of each train.

A Mahakumbh visitor Aanchal, who came from Delhi to take a sacred dip ('Amrit Snan') during Mahakumbh 2025, told IANS: "There is quite a good arrangement made here. The devotees coming here in Prayagraj are being managed well by the district administration and the Uttar Pradesh government. Apart from this, those who do not have travel tickets have also been taken care of."

Another visitor, Awadhesh, who came from Bihar's Sitamarhi, told IANS: "He had come here to take the sacred dip ('Amrit Snan') in the Mahakumbh. Now, from here, I have to return to Muzaffarpur (Bihar). The local administration has made good arrangements here, so the devotees are not facing problems."

Another visitor Poonam Giri told IANS: "The Uttar Pradesh government has made good arrangements here in Prayagraj. I felt quite happy, serene and peaceful while coming to Mahakumbh."

On the second day of Mahakumbh, more than 3.5 crore devotees took a dip of faith on the banks of Sangam during 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared this information on social media on Tuesday.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that on the occasion of the first 'Amrit Snan' on Tuesday, more than 3.5 crore saints and devotees took a dip at the Triveni Sangam and earned virtuous benefits.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor