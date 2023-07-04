Devotee's health deteriorates in Rudraprayag, SDRF takes him to hospital

By ANI | Published: July 4, 2023 05:25 PM 2023-07-04T17:25:58+5:30 2023-07-04T17:30:02+5:30

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 4 : A man who fell ill in Rudraprayag was shifted to a hospital by ...

Devotee's health deteriorates in Rudraprayag, SDRF takes him to hospital | Devotee's health deteriorates in Rudraprayag, SDRF takes him to hospital

Devotee's health deteriorates in Rudraprayag, SDRF takes him to hospital

Next

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 4 : A man who fell ill in Rudraprayag was shifted to a hospital by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team.

According to a statement from SDRF, on Monday night, SDRF was informed by shopkeepers at Chani camp that a devotee near Kedarnath Valley-Lincholi, district Rudraprayag was in very bad health.

On the above information, the SDRF team immediately left for the spot with rescue equipment. The SDRF team reached the spot and taking quick action, the said unwell devotee was taken to the hospital on a stretcher. Seeing the condition of the devotee, the doctors advised them to take him to Sonprayag immediately.

On which the SDRF team sent him to Sonprayag after taking him to Bhimbali from Lincholi without losing any time in the night and handed him over to the DDRF team.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : State disaster response fund State disaster response fund kedarnath uttarakhand Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election 2019 Rudraprayag Uttarakhand High Court Uttarakhand Police Cricket Association Of Uttarakhand Uttarakhand State Assembly Uttarakhand Chief Minister Uttarakhand Congress