Devotee's health deteriorates in Rudraprayag, SDRF takes him to hospital

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 4 : A man who fell ill in Rudraprayag was shifted to a hospital by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team.

According to a statement from SDRF, on Monday night, SDRF was informed by shopkeepers at Chani camp that a devotee near Kedarnath Valley-Lincholi, district Rudraprayag was in very bad health.

On the above information, the SDRF team immediately left for the spot with rescue equipment. The SDRF team reached the spot and taking quick action, the said unwell devotee was taken to the hospital on a stretcher. Seeing the condition of the devotee, the doctors advised them to take him to Sonprayag immediately.

On which the SDRF team sent him to Sonprayag after taking him to Bhimbali from Lincholi without losing any time in the night and handed him over to the DDRF team.

