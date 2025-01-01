Devotees ring in New Year by visiting temples, seeking divine blessings

New Delhi, Jan 1 As the clock struck midnight and ushered in 2025, thousands of devotees across the country flocked to temples to start the New Year with divine blessings. From the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh to the serene Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Somnath Mahadev Temple in Gujarat, pilgrims embraced the age-old tradition of seeking spiritual solace and grace.

At the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, the day began with the Mangala Aarti and a special adornment of Lord Shiva. The temple witnessed an overwhelming influx of devotees queuing up for darshan from the early hours.

A devotee shared, “We started the New Year by visiting Baba and taking his blessings in the early morning. We hope that, as Baba’s blessings made our previous year fruitful, 2025 will be even better with his grace.”

The temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and a prominent Hindu pilgrimage site resonated with chants of devotion, setting a pious tone for the year ahead.

In Katra, J&K the Vaishno Devi shrine welcomed pilgrims from across the country, all seeking Mata Rani’s blessings. The crisp winter air added to the serene atmosphere as devotees poured their hearts out in prayer.

A devotee from Gujarat said, “We are from Ahmedabad and Kheda district. The atmosphere here is very nice, and the cold weather is pleasant. Mata Ji’s blessing is open, and we pray that Mata Rani fulfills everyone’s wishes in the best way.”

At the Somnath Mahadev Temple in Gujarat, the first of the 12 Jyotirlingas, the sacred vibrations of New Year prayers filled the air. Thousands of devotees thronged the temple, hoping for a prosperous year ahead.

A pilgrim remarked, “On the first day of 2025, I had the opportunity to visit Somnath Baba’s temple. The atmosphere here is very sacred, and it is a great fortune for me to have darshan on the first day of this year. I pray that our country continues to progress as it has been.”

Temples across India saw similar enthusiasm, with devotees resolving to start the year on a spiritual note, praying for health, prosperity, and well-being.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor