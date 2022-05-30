DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on SpiceJet for training pilots on faulty simulator

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on SpiceJet for training 737 Max aircraft's pilots on a faulty simulator on Monday.

A senior DGCA official informed that during simulator surveillance by DGCA at CSTPL Greater Noida on 30th Mar'22, it was observed that there was an MMI (Missing Malfunction Inoperative Item ) for the B737 Max with respect to the Stick shaker on the P2 side, being inoperative since 17th March 2022.

However, the simulator was being operated to conduct RTS (Return To Service) training for Spice Jet pilots which was in violation of the invoked MMI item.

The training being imparted by M/S Spice Jet could have adversely affected flight safety and hence was nullified. M/S Spice Jet was issued a show-cause notice and their reply was not found satisfactory," he said.

DGCA has, therefore, imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on M/s Spice Jet for utilising a faulty simulator to train their pilots, he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

