DGCA suspends AI pilot for allowing friend into cockpit

New Delhi, May 12 The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the licence of an Air India pilot for three months. The suspension comes after the pilot allowed a woman friend to enter the cockpit mid-air during a Dubai to Delhi flight.

The aviation regulator has also imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India for failing to address the safety-sensitive issue in a prompt and effective manner.

Additionally, the co-pilot has been cautioned for not being assertive enough to prevent the unauthorized entry.

The Air India pilot was under investigation for violating safety norms by allowing a friend into the cockpit during a flight from Dubai to Delhi on February 27, violating DGCA safety norms.

In April, a senior DGCA official had said that this act is unacceptable and could have put the passengers' safety at risk.

Air India had also released a statement saying that they have taken note of the reported incident and investigations are underway.

"The airline has a zero-tolerance policy regarding passenger safety and well-being and will take requisite action. The matter has also been reported to the DGCA, and Air India is cooperating with their investigation," said the statement.

