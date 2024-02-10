DGGI lodges complaint with Gurugram police over fake summons to taxpayers

New Delhi/Gurugram, Feb 10 The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), an intelligence arm of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), has lodged a complaint with the Gurugram police after noticing that some fraudsters are sending fake summons to taxpayers.

"The fake summons that are being sent out might look real because they have a Document Identification Number (DIN), but these DIN numbers are not issued by DGGI in the case of these entities. To deal with this issue, DGGI has been taking serious steps by informing and filing complaints with the police against those involved in creating and sending fake and fraudulent summons,” said a senior official.

In the complaint, accessed by IANS, Bijendra Kumar Meena, Additional Director, DGGI, Gurugram Zonal Unit, said that numerous instances of issuance of fake summons by misusing office name and DIN has been reported to the office by various firms.

According to the complaint, name of one Rohit Gupta is being used in the summons.

"In another instance of fake issuance of summons to Sita Alloys Pvt Ltd to appear before him (Gupta) on January 15 is surfaced. This is to bring to your kind notice that there is no such officer in the DGGI office Gurugram," read the complaint submitted to the DCP, Sushant Lok-I.

The Additional Director further said that Gupta is impersonating himself as an Group-B, Intelligence officer of DGGI, and has issued fake summons "with an intention to harass/hound Sarita Prajapat, Manoj Kumar Garg and now Sita Alloys Pvt Ltd and also to malign the image of this prestigious organisation".

"Further, it is to inform that, presently this office has received representations from these three firms only, there is possibility that he has issued summons to numerous other firms. Therefore, it is requested to take appropriate action against this person under intimation to this office," the official said in the complaint.

A senior Gurugram police officer said that they are looking into the matter and a probe has been initiated.

