DGP, 16 Corps chief co-chair joint security review meeting in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, May 18 A joint security review meeting was held in J&K's Poonch district on Wednesday with top army and police officials present, a defence official said.

The high-level meeting was co-chaired by 16 Corps commander, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva and the Director General of Police R.R. Swain

"The meeting was attended by the Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, the ADGP, Law and Order, and various formation commanders. During the meeting, comprehensive discussions were held to synergise ongoing operations and review preparations in anticipation of forthcoming events," defence spokesman, Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal, said.

"The focus was on enhancing coordination and ensuring robust security measures across the region. The GOC, 16 Corps, and the DGP emphasised the importance of maintaining a high level of vigilance and preparedness to effectively address any potential security challenges. The ADGPs and Formation Commanders provided valuable insights and updates on the current security situation and outlined strategic measures to bolster security protocols," he said.

The meeting underscored the commitment of the security forces to maintaining peace and stability in the region, ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. The leaders reiterated their resolve to work in unison and adapt to evolving security dynamics.

"The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the collective commitment to safeguard the region and a pledge to continue collaborative efforts for enhanced security," the spokesman said.

