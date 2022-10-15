Dhami inspects Khatima Mandi in Uttarakhand

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday conducted a surprise inspection of Khatima Mandi, Uttarakhand, said a press release.

"I have ordered officials to ensure that our farmers should get a fair price for their rice produce. We're analysing the damage to crops if any due to recent rains and compensation to farmers," the chief minister said, as per the press release.

The Chief Minister took information about the crops of the farmers coming to the market.

After inspecting, Dhami said, "all our paddy purchasing centres are there to procure the produce of the farmer properly."

He added that every grain of paddy of our farmers should be weighed.

In the last few days, it has been raining heavily, due to which there is more moisture, he also said, "we will see how much relief we can give to the farmers."

( With inputs from ANI )

