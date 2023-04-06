Dharam Sansads in Delhi: SC closes contempt case as Delhi Police files chargesheet in a case

New Delhi [India], April 6 : Noting that Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet in the case where controversial Dharam Sansad events were allowed to be held in Delhi in December 2021, in violation of the top court orders, the Supreme Court on Thursday closed a contempt of court case filed against the against former Delhi Police Chief Rakesh Asthana.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala closed the case after the investigation, a chargesheet was filed before the trial court in Delhi on April 4.

"ASG KM Nataraj states that after the investigation was concluded, the chargesheet has been submitted to a court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Saket, Delhi. In view of this, it is not expident to pursue a contempt case. The magistrate shall proceed in terms of CrPC," the bench stated in its order while disposing of the contempt of court case.

Earlier, Delhi police had informed the apex court that probes into the alleged hate speeches made at Delhi's Dharam Sansad in December 2021 is the substantially complete and a final report will be soon filed in the case.

The top court had questioned the Delhi Police for not making any progress in the investigation into cases of hate speeches made at religious assemblies in the national capital in 2021 and had sought a status report from the police officer probing the matters.

While taking into note that the FIR was filed five months after the incident and no chargesheet has been filed yet, the bench had directed the Investigating Officer (IO) to place on record the steps taken in the investigation of the matter.

The incident pertained to December 2021 and the FIR in the case was lodged on May 4, last year when the Hindu Yuva Vahini orgsed an event under the leadership of Sudarshan News TV editor Suresh Chavhanke in Delhi in December 2021.

The apex court was hearing a contempt petition filed by social activist and Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi against former Delhi Police Chief Rakesh Asthana claiming that the Dharam Sansads were allowed to be held in Delhi in December 2021 in violation of Supreme Court orders.

In his petition, Gandhi had sought contempt action against senior police officials for not taking any steps on the issue, according to the guidelines laid down to curb hate speeches and lynching.

