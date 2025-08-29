Dharmasthala case: Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade appeals for peace among devotees

Mangaluru, Aug 29 Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari of the renowned Dharmasthala temple and BJP Rajya Sabha Member, has appealed for peace among devotees in light of the recent developments surrounding the alleged mass grave case.

Speaking in Dharmasthala on Friday, Veerendra Heggade said, "Due to the recent events, it is the women, more than the men, who are in pain. These women are prepared to go to any extent. However, such a necessity does not arise. We have surrendered everything to Lord Manjunatha. I have never deviated from the truth, and I never will. Everyone must maintain peace and order and remain patient."

Thanking the Jain seers who visited Dharmasthala to express solidarity with the temple management and condemn the ongoing propaganda, Heggade said that their support has given the pilgrimage centre new strength.

"Since the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigation is underway, I am not supposed to speak much. However, devotees have expressed their anguish. Since these developments targeting the Dharmasthala temple began, they say they have been grieving and have lost their peace of mind. Many have told us they are ready to go to any extent," he added.

"In particular, women are prepared to launch agitations. But there is no need for such actions. We have surrendered everything to Lord Manjunatha, and already, we are seeing results," Heggade said, indirectly referring to the arrest of the masked man, Chinnaiah.

"The truth does not have two faces; it has only one. Regardless of religion, true devotees must surrender to it. Otherwise, they are not genuine devotees. Every step I take is guided and blessed by god. We have never strayed from the path of truth, and we never will. I appeal to all devotees to maintain peace. Even seers from Tamil Nadu have arrived in support. Just one gesture from them can gather thousands. However, patience is the key," he said.

Meanwhile, Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji of the prominent Suttur Math in Mysuru has written an open letter regarding Dharmasthala, expressing his wish that all the clouds of conflict may dissolve and peace and harmony prevail.

The prominent Lingayat seer has also praised the conduct and work of Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade.

"Sree Kshetra Dharmasthala has made arrangements for the collection and exhibition of ancient temple artefacts, memorabilia, and manuscripts. Through various organisations, they have been enhancing and providing economic security to rural women," Suttur seer stated.

"Since 1972, by conducting mass marriages, they have freed ordinary people from the financial burden of extravagant wedding celebrations - a truly commendable initiative. Such a sacred institution may indeed have its own imperfections. However, trying to directly associate such incidents with this revered institution is a hasty and reckless decision, " Suttur seer stated.

