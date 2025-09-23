Dharmendra Pradhan launches Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 for school-level innovators

New Delhi, Sep 23 Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday launched the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, highlighting the government’s focus on encouraging school students to ideate and build products.

During the event, the Minister launched the jingle and the logo of the Buildathon and said, “The initiative would celebrate student innovations, engineer an innovation renaissance in the country, and ensure that the young generations become key drivers of Samriddhi, Viksit, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

The Buildathon, being organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, and AICTE, is a nationwide innovation movement set to engage students throughout India, an official said in a statement.

The Buildathon aims to inspire creative thinking for national development, promote self-reliance and sustainable growth, engage schools in synchronised innovation, project India as a global innovation capital through a potential world record, and celebrate young problem-solvers on national and global platforms.

It builds on the success of the School Innovation Marathon 2024, which led to programmes like the Student Innovator Programme (SIP) and Student Entrepreneurship Programme (SEP), along with patents and startup ventures from Atal Tinkering Labs.

Students will have a window from September 23 to October 6 to register on the Viksit Bharat Buildathon portal (https://vbb.mic.gov.in/). This will be followed by a preparation period for schools, from October 6 to October 13, in which teachers will guide student teams through the registration process on the portal.

Students will then submit their ideas and prototypes on the portal. The core of the Buildathon, the Live Synchronised Innovation Event, will be held on October 13.

Following the event, students will submit their final entries from October 13 to October 31. A panel of experts will then evaluate the submissions over a two-month period, from November 1 to December 31.

The culmination of the Buildathon will be in January 2026 with the announcement of the results and the felicitation of the top 1,000-plus winners.

