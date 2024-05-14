DHFL Scam: Former Director Dheeraj Wadhawan Arrested by CBI in Rs 34,000-Crore Bank Fraud Case, Sent to Judicial Custody

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested former DHFL director Dheeraj Wadhawan on May 14 in connection with a massive Rs 34,000-crore bank fraud case. Wadhawan was taken into custody from Mumbai on the evening of May 13, according to officials cited by news agency PTI. He was subsequently produced before a special court in Delhi on Tuesday and was sent to judicial custody.

Wadhawan had previously been charge-sheeted by the CBI in connection with the same case in 2022. He was also previously arrested by the agency in connection with the Yes Bank corruption case and was out on bail. The CBI's case against DHFL relates to the alleged defrauding of a consortium of 17 banks, amounting to Rs 34,000 crore, making it one of the largest banking loan frauds in the country.

(With PTI inputs)