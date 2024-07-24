Dhruv Rathee to Face Delhi Court in Defamation Suit Filed by BJP Leader

Famous youtuber Dhruv Rathee is again in legal trouble as Delhi court issues summons in defamation case filed BJP leader Suresh Nakhua after Rathee allegedly called him a violent and abusive.

Earlier, FIR was registered by Maharashtra Cyber Cell FIR in a case related to fake news. Although this FIR is not directly against Dhruv Rathee, it is connected to a parody account (fake or fan account) operating under his name. The action was taken in response to the spread of false information about the daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The police have stated that they will investigate whether Dhruv Rathee has any involvement in this matter.

Dhruv Rathee is very active on social media. Dhruv is not only a vlogger but also a social media activist. Dhruv is known for his YouTube videos on social, political, and environmental issues.