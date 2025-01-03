Dialogue best way to resolve disputes over religious sites: Muslim forum

New Delhi, Jan 3 Socio-political organisation Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) on Friday called for resolving disputes over religious sites through dialogue and urged community members to take a pledge for joining India's journey on the path of development, as appealed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Shahid Sayeed, National Convener and Media In-charge of the MRM, an organisation inspired by the RSS, emphasised that resolving disputes through dialogue would foster unity, integrity, harmony, brotherhood, and reconciliation, eliminating enmity.

The National Convener Council of the MRM announced that disputes over sites like Kashi, Mathura and Sambhal should be resolved through dialogue, restoring historical places of worship to the Hindu community.

At the same time, the MRM proposed that abandoned mosques, or those where prayers are no longer conducted, be handed over to the Muslim community to restore and revive them.

The Forum made it clear on the basis of Islamic principles that idolatry (idol worship) is not allowed in Islam. Offering Namaaz in mosques where broken idols have been found or at places where there is historical, social or direct evidence of a temple, is against Islamic principles and it is an impure place for Namaaz.

MRM representative Thakur Raja Rais stated, “Through the ‘Connect with Roots’ (Aao Jadon Se Judein) campaign, the MRM seeks to highlight that India’s Hindus and Muslims share common ancestors, traditions, and civilizations. This initiative promotes communal harmony and shared cultural heritage, emphasizing that, despite religious differences, Indian soil unites us with a shared history and tradition. Our ancestors, clans, traditions, and language remain collectively Indian.”

The statement from MRM came on the eve of its important session in Lucknow on Saturday. Before this, an online meeting was held to discuss the agenda, attended by representatives from 70 locations across 20 states and 6 Union Territories. The meeting was presided over by the MRM and included participation from several small and large Muslim organizations, intellectuals and leaders.

Groups such as the Women Intellectuals Group, Sufi Shah Malang Organization, Youth Education and Madrasa Institute, World Peace Council, Bharat First, Hindustan First Hindustani Best, Cow Service Committee, Environmental and Public Life Protection Institute, Jamiat Himayat-ul-Islam, Kashmiri Protection Organization and Kashmir Sewa Sangh were represented.

The national conveners, state conveners, and co-conveners of the MRM supported the resolutions and proposed handing over disputed worship sites to the Hindu community as per Islamic teachings.

The MRM has outlined a robust plan to further its mission of promoting the true teachings of Islam and preserving India’s cultural heritage. This initiative aims to dispel misconceptions and enhance mutual understanding within the Indian society, benefiting both the Muslim community and the broader nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor