Did minor withdraws sexual abuse charges against WFI president Brij Bhushan?

The minor girl who had alleged sexual harassment by Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has “withdrawn charges”, Indian Express has reported, along with the fact that she has recorded a new statement in front of a magistrate. The development comes a day after a top wrestler in the protests against Singh, Sakshi Malik, told the news agency ANI that the minor had not withdrawn charges against Singh.

Previously, in an FIR filed with the Delhi Police, the minor's father said that Singh's alleged sexual harassment continued to haunt her. The complaint detailed an incident in which Singh tightly held the girl, feigning a photo opportunity, but then proceeded to press forcefully against her shoulder and deliberately brushed his hands against her breasts.On May 10, the minor initially recorded her statement before a magistrate, providing a detailed account of the sexual harassment incidents involving Singh. As a result, Singh was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, carrying potential prison terms ranging from one to three years. It is to be noted that, under the POCSO Act, the accused is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty, and the entire “burden of proof" lies on the prosecution to prove the guilt of the accused. In order to obtain a favourable decision from the court, one must provide sufficient evidence to substantiate the relevant facts pertaining to their case.