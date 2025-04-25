Did not give any wrong statement: Shaina NC backs RSS chief's remarks on Pahalgam terror attack

Mumbai, April 25 Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Friday came out in strong support of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Mohan Bhagwat’s recent remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), asserting that his statement was not only accurate but resonated with the sentiments of the nation.

Speaking to IANS, Shaina NC said, “He did not give any wrong statement. He simply echoed what many citizens of India are thinking — that terrorists are targeting Hindus as soft targets to destabilise India. The issue is not whether it's Hindu or Muslim, saffron terror or Islamic terror. The issue is terrorism itself, and its aim to weaken India. If they think they can kill Hindus and get away with it, then Modi ji and our government will definitely give a befitting reply.”

Her comments follow Mohan Bhagwat’s statement at an event in Mumbai, where he said that terrorists killed innocent civilians after questioning them about their religion, adding that a Hindu would never commit such an act.

Shaina NC further emphasised that India's response to Pakistan-backed terrorism would be swift and significant.

“You may soon see the expulsion of Pakistani military advisors, reduction in diplomatic staff, closure of the Attari-Wagah border, or even travel bans on Pakistani nationals. These steps are secondary. What matters is what Prime Minister Modi clearly stated in the All Party Meeting — that India will respond strongly because Pakistan continues to shield and support terrorists,” she said.

She also supported Bhagwat's call for national unity in the face of terror.

“He is absolutely right — united we stand, divided we fall. India is home to people of many religions, and they coexist peacefully. But unity is essential, because these terrorists have no religion or ideology. Their only goal is to destabilise India. If they think they can do in Pahalgam what they tried in Pulwama, they are mistaken. The Prime Minister will act decisively," she told IANS.

Reacting to PM Modi’s recent remarks in Bihar, where he vowed to chase terrorists to the “ends of the Earth,” Shaina NC said, “The Prime Minister made it very clear — India is not a soft state or target. We may not declare every strategy, but rest assured, action will be taken. Our leader, Eknath Shinde, personally oversaw the return of stranded Maharashtrian nationals from Srinagar — 64 in the first flight, 184 in the second, and now all have safely returned. This shows the resolve of our leadership to keep every Indian safe.”

She also addressed recent developments involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Supreme Court, while staying a trial court summons in a defamation case, sternly warned the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi over his controversial remarks about freedom fighter V.D. Savarkar.

Commenting on the matter, Shaina NC claimed, “Rahul Gandhi keeps making careless remarks — sometimes against the Election Commission of India, sometimes against Savarkar. And he often does so while abroad. I believe he behaves like an entitled child who lacks the maturity to understand the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. If he continues with this approach, he will soon find himself in serious trouble. The people of India want progressive politics, politics of trust — not baseless, immature allegations.”

