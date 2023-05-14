"Did not think I would top India at all": ISC Class 12 topper Manya Gupta

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 14 : Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations Class 12 topper Manya Gupta on Sunday said that she never thought that she was going to top exams in India.

Manya Gupta, a student of Heritage School, topped in the ISC exam, all over India with 99.75 per cent.

While talking to , Manya Gupta said, "I did not think that I was going to top India at all. I asked my friends how many marks they got in these exams and they, in turn, told me that you have topped. I was unaware before that."

She further mentioned that her school helped a lot in her preparation for these examinations.

"My school helped, they did whatever they could since we were in a period of lockdown for two years. I was studying mainly before exams so I had no sleep schedule," she said.

She also mentioned that going forward she will apply for admission in psychology courses.

"Since class 8th I have known that I will study psychology. I have applied for psychology courses abroad and will apply for this course in India as well," she said.

Earlier today Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the results of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC Class 12).

According to the notice, the students can check their results by visiting CISCE's website, http://cisce.org or http://results.cisce.org

The Class 10 or ICSE examinations started on February 27 and ended on March 29, 2023. Class 12 or ISC examination commenced on February 13, and the last examination date was March 31.

This year around 2.5 lakh students appeared for the CISCE examination for Class 10, 12.

Earlier on Friday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class announced the results of class 12 final examinations with an overall passing percentage of 87.33.

