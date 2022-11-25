Differences come to fore in K'taka Cong; party over individual, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Nov 25 Differences in the state Congress unit once again came to the fore when state party chief D.K. Shivakumar on Friday announced that the party was above any individual, adding that only one ticket for a candidate will be allotted to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah had contested from two constituencies in the 2018 Assembly elections fearing defeat. He managed to win the Badami constituency by a narrow margin.

Siddaramaiah, who along with Shivakumar, is vying for the post of CM if the Congress wins polls, is presently in search of a safe constituency to contest the Assembly polls. He had announced that he wouldn't contest from the Badami constituency this time and showed inclination to contest from the Kolar Assembly constituency.

Shivakumar, reacting to a question on ticket aspirants visiting Siddaramaiah's and his residence, stated that "whoever it is, only one ticket will be issued".

"All should work unitedly. Here, the individual is not important and the party is supreme. The party has to attain power first. When victory is achieved, all would get power," he stated.

Responding to a question on donation being collected for the party from aspiring candidates, Shivakumar stated this was not new for the party. Donations have been given to the party by workers, he said.

"Funds are required to construct offices for the party at district and block levels. Whenever our workers are troubled, funds are required to help them," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor