Dignity of CM’s office, a symbol of K’taka’s sovereignty being diminished: BJP

Bengaluru, Nov 6 State BJP President, B.Y. Vijayendra has charged that the dignity of the Chief Minister’s Office, a symbol of Karnataka’s sovereignty, is being diminished as CM Siddaramaiah is facing an investigation by the Lokayukta in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

CM Siddaramaiah on Wednesday appeared before the Mysuru Lokayukta SP for investigation in the MUDA case in which he is named as the first accused.

Vijayendra stated on Wednesday, “Accused number one Mr. CM Siddaramaiah, the entire country is witnessing the notoriety you have gained as a corrupt Chief Minister who clings to the position while facing investigation.”

“In the Assembly, you fled from a discussion on your own infamous MUDA scam, and now you speak on corruption as though a demon is preaching the Bhagavad Gita," Vijayendra charged.

“Your family is accused of defrauding an innocent Dalit family to acquire land, and this very land was misused by MUDA to gain 14 plots, as per the ongoing investigation against you,” he slammed.

“If you had done nothing wrong, and if you were due to receive Rs 62 crore rupees as claimed, why did you hurriedly return the MUDA plots overnight without conditions? If you are so clean, why do you refuse a transparent investigation and instead defend corruption? It is truly harsh to hear words like "honesty" from someone who has thrown morality into the trash,” Vijayendra stated.

“The Governor has granted permission for prosecution against you regarding these allegations. You appealed this, only for the High Court to dismiss it; the people’s court has directed the Lokayukta to file an FIR against you, and an investigation is ongoing in the Lokayukta,” he stated.

With doubts about how far your subordinate officers would go in investigating you, a writ petition has been filed in the High Court seeking an order for a CBI investigation, which is under review, he noted.

“You, who challenged honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an open debate, should first try winning against the legal fight of an ordinary citizen, complainant Snehamayi Krishna and then talk about corruption,” Vijayendra commented.

“Focus on cleaning up the stain on your own reputation because the dignity of the Chief Minister’s Office, a symbol of Karnataka’s sovereignty, is being diminished daily by your conduct,” Vijayendra claimed.

“The court has already ruled that the accusations you made against me are baseless,” Vijayendra stated. “As a lawyer yourself, seeing you repeatedly bring up these matters suggests a lack of sound judgment on your part. It seems the tightening grip of the law has disturbed your peace, leading you to a state of deep agitation, and you keep repeating these false accusations, as if out of desperation,” he stated.

“Your government has all the power to conduct an expedited investigation to substantiate any allegations against us, yet your situation of abandoning the dignity of the Chief Minister’s Office to use such trivial accusations as election propaganda is laughable,” he charged.

