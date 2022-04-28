Digvijay Singh claims Cong worker was given sewage in jail at behest of Narottam Mishra

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said that in Home Minister Narottam Mishra's district Datia, the maximum number of Congress workers are being harassed while adding that a Brahmin worker was given sewage in jail.

Madhya Pradesh Congress state president Kamal Nath has constituted an "Administrative Atrocities Resistance Committee" in connection with the ongoing legal action against Congress leaders and workers in Madhya Pradesh and the cases being registered.

The first meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of former Chief Minister of the state Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh in the meeting hall of the state Congress headquarters today.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Digvijay Singh accused Home Minister Narottam Mishra of torturing Congress workers and said that the government is acting against the Congress workers out of political enmity.

"It is a matter of happiness that Kamal Nath has constituted the committee. False cases are being registered against Congress leaders and workers in the BJP government. No action is being taken on our complaints. Chief Minister and ministers had taken the oath of impartiality but action is being taken in a biased manner. Government servants and administration are working against the constitution. Police are working against justice and law and helping the government in fabricating cases. False cases were registered against more than 50 Congress workers in the Datia district. The Congress workers are being harassed in jail," said Singh.

He further said that the Congress workers are being tortured in jail at the behest of the Home Minister.

"The maximum number of Congress workers are being harassed in Datia district, the area of the Home Minister. At the behest of Narottam Mishra, a Brahmin worker was given sewage in the jail," the Congress leader added.

Singh further said that after preparing a report on Data, the Congress delegation will meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan under the leadership of the former Chief Minister.

"Our Shiv Purana has started. We will complain about Chief Minister to JP Nadda," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP Minister Rajneesh Aggarwal, while reacting to the allegations of Digvijay Singh, told ANI, "Digvijay Singh is not left with credibility in the party. He is an expert in making false allegations, presenting false facts and saying provocative things. Therefore, such allegations do not make any sense. If there is such a thing against any Congress worker, then go to the court, which will clear everything."

Aggarwal further said that his party BJP does not take action for revenge nor does it favour such actions. "The BJP does not make castes and communities fight with each other. I think they should not play politics of such a low level," he added.

