Dimasa National Liberation Army, Assam Govt to sign MoU in Delhi today

New Delhi [India], April 27 : A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between Assam militant outfit Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) and Government of Assam in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday evening here in the national capital, sources said.

The MoU will be signed around 6.30 pm here at the office of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other senior officers of MHA and Assam Government.

The DNLA earlier this month had announced extension of unilateral ceasefire. Juhthai, the chairman of the outfit, wrote to Assam Chief Minister informing DNLA's decision to extend the ceasefire by another six months.

On September 2021, the DNLA in response to Assam Chief Minister's demand for peace had declared a unilateral ceasefire for a period of six months. The declaration came precisely two weeks after the DNLA was accused of opening fire on a convoy of seven trucks on August 26 in the Dima Hasao district, killing five people and injuring one.

The DNLA was established in April 2019 to pursue Dimasa people's sovereignty through an armed campaign. The Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, as well as some areas of the neighbouring Nagaland, are thought to be active DNLA hotspots.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor