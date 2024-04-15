Dimple Yadav to file nomination in Mainpuri on Tuesday

Lucknow, April 15 Samajwadi Party leaders and workers from all over Uttar Pradesh will reach Mainpuri for a mega show on Tuesday when the party's candidate Dimple Yadav files her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections.

While Akhilesh will accompany Dimple, other members of the Yadav family are also expected to attend the event.

Most of the senior members of the family, including Ram Gopal Yadav and his son Akshay, Shivpal Yadav and his son Aditya, and Dharmendra Yadav, are busy with their election campaigns in their respective constituencies. The remaining members will, however, be present.

Mainpuri is one of the 10 Lok Sabha seats going to polls in the third phase, including Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Etah, Badaun, Aonla and Bareilly.

The filing of nominations for the third phase began on Friday and polling is scheduled on May 7.

Dimple is pitted against BJP’s Jaiveer Singh who is the minister for tourism and culture in the Yogi Adityanath government.

He is a sitting MLA from Mainpuri Sadar.

The BSP has named Gulshan Shakya as its candidate from Mainpuri.

Ram Gopal’s son Akshay is an SP candidate from Firozabad, while Shivpal and Aditya are campaigning in Budaun. Dharmendra is the party candidate from Azamgarh.

