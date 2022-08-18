Director who put actor Dileep in a spot cleared in alleged sexual abuse case

Kochi, Aug 18 Director Balachandra Kumar who revealed that actor Dileep, an accused in the 2017 actress abduction case, after his release from jail on bail had conspired with a few others to do away with police officials who 'trapped' him in the case, on Thursday heaved a sigh of relief when the police which probed his sexual abuse case gave him a clean chit.

The police investigated this case against Kumar after a woman approached them complaining that she was sexually abused by him in 2010, after promising her new avenues in the film industry.

The police in their closure report filed before a local court clearing Kumar stated that a few people were behind this case and there appears to be no merit in it.

The role of Dileep's former manager and a few people working in the online media appears to be suspicious in framing this complaint, concluded the police.

But the 'victim' however stood her ground and has said that she will now take further legal steps.

The woman surfaced with her complaint soon after Kumar came out with the revelations about Dileep, forcing him to apply for anticipatory bail. It was after several hearings that the Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to Dileep and his close associates.

Expressing happiness that he has been given a clean chit, Kumar said this case against him came after his revelations about Dileep.

"I am happy that I have been cleared as this was a case which had no merit and it surfaced only after my revelations about Dileep," said Kumar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor