Directorate of Estates Sends Team To Evict Former MP Mahua Moitra From Government Bungalow



The Directorate of Estates took action on Friday by dispatching a team of officials to remove former TMC MP Mahua Moitra from her government residence, as confirmed by an official statement. Earlier this week, Moitra, who was ousted from the Lok Sabha last month, received an eviction notice from the DoE.

In response, the DoE has initiated the process of evicting the TMC leader from the government bungalow allocated to her during her tenure as an MP, according to information provided by an official to PTI. Despite seeking relief from the Delhi High Court on Thursday, Moitra's attempts were unsuccessful as the court declined to stay the eviction notice, instructing her to vacate the government residence.

Justice Girish Kathpalia said no specific rule has been brought before the court which dealt with the eviction of MPs from government accommodation after they cease to be lawmakers.

Moitra was on December 8, 2023, expelled from the Lok Sabha after a discussion on the report of the Ethics Committee in the cash for query that was tabled in the Lower House. Moitra, who was not allowed to speak during the discussion inside the House, said that the Ethics committee broke every rule. The expelled Lok Sabha MP alleged that she has been found guilty of breaching a code of ethics that 'does not exist'.

The Ethics Committee report probing 'Unethical Conduct' of the TMC MP had recommended that Moitra "may be expelled" from the Lok Sabha and called for an intense, legal, institutional inquiry" by the central government in a "time-bound manner". The report was adopted by a 6:4 majority in the panel last month. The report on Moitra's cash-for-query case revealed that she visited the UAE four times from 2019 to 2023 while her login was accessed several times.