Directorate of Revenue Intelligence apprehends passenger, staff at Mumbai airport, recovers 3.35 kg gold

Published: May 8, 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : Based on specific intelligence, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai apprehended a passenger, duty-free shop staff and food court staff and recovered 3.35 kg of gold in paste form.

The value of the gold is about Rs 2.1 crores, said DRI on Sunday.

According to DRI, these airport staff used to carry this smuggled gold outside the airport and hand it over to the next person at various places.

Last month, a man-son duo were arrested in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar for their alleged link with a gold smuggling racket, DRI said.

The arrested individuals who were jewellers were identified as Suraj Bhosle and his father Dharamraj Bhosle.

