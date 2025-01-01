Displeasure over department allocations delays ministerial takeovers in Fadnavis Cabinet

Mumbai, Jan 1 Of the 39 ministers who were inducted into Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Cabinet on December 15, about six ministers have yet to take charge of their departments. The government insiders claimed the delay is due to displeasure over non-allocation of lucrative departments while some of them have gone on vacation with their families.

On Wednesday, the relief and rehabilitation minister Makrand Patil, Food and Drug Administration minister Narahari Zirwal and minister of state for public health and energy Meghana Sakore-Bordikar took charge of their departments at their assigned chambers in Mantralaya.

Sources said that six ministers will take their charge during this week or next week.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has convened a cabinet meeting on Thursday. These ministers may not attend tomorrow’s meeting. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also on vacation abroad, is expected to skip Thursday’s cabinet meeting.

NCP minister Dattamama Bharne, who was elected from Indapur constituency, has openly expressed his displeasure over the allocation of ministries of sports, minority affairs and Aukaf.

On Wednesday, Bharne came to Mantralaya to see the cabin which was allotted to him but did not take charge. He is expected to take charge on Thursday or later.

Further, the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP ministers are now engaged in a race for district guardian minister posts.

Fadnavis last week had said that it would be decided soon after the consultation among three parties. Ajit Pawar is keen to continue to become the Pune district guardian minister while BJP minister Chandrakant Patil is also a strong claimant for the same post.

There are four ministers from Satara, including Makrand Patil, Shambhuraj Desai, Makarand Patil and Jaykumar Gore and they are also keen to be the district guardian minister. The BJP has evinced interest to get the post of Thane district guardian minister, but the Shiv Sena has indicated that it will be held by none other than Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Fadnavis has already said that he would like to be the Gadchiroli district guardian minister.

Meanwhile, the NCP-SP and Shiv Sena UBT have said that the MahaYuti lacks planning in the functioning of the government and, in its absence, the ministers are taking their own sweet time to take charge of their respective ministries.

NCP-SP chief spokesman Mahesh Tapase claimed that the state's financial condition is deteriorating as the government has yet to get on to work.

Shiv Sena-UBT spokesman Anand Dube criticised the present state of affairs, saying that despite a roaring majority, the differences among three ruling partners seem to be responsible for the delays in taking over charge by the ministers and non-allocation of districts among three parties for the post of district guardian minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor