Disproportionate Assets: K'taka Lokayukta raids 55 locations linked to 12 officials

Bengaluru, July 19 The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids at 55 locations, including residences, offices, and other properties of about 12 officials on Friday across the state in connection with Disproportionate Assets.

According to sources, Lokayukta raids are underway at six locations in Bengaluru city, two in Bengaluru Rural District, two in Shivamogga, and one each in Yadagiri and Tumakuru.

Lokayukta officials have launched searches at the properties of the officers.

At least seven properties of the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board's (KIADB) Director in Bengaluru's Nagarahbhavi area, his house in Banashankari in Bengaluru, and his farmhouses in Chikkanayakanahalli and Ranganathapura in Tumakuru have been searched.

The Bengaluru residence and properties of a municipality Commissioner, Joint Commissioner of the Commercial Tax Department, and residences of the gram panchayat presidents in Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga and Yadgiri districts have been raided.

The properties of Deputy Director of Agriculture Department and Assistant Executive Engineer in Mandya District were also raided.

An official statement is yet to be issued regarding the raids and search operations.

