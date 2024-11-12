Disproportionate Assets: Lokayukta raids on govt officers across K’taka

Bengaluru, Nov 12 Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths are conducting multiple raids across the state on residences and offices of government officers.

The raids are underway in Bidar, Belagavi, Dharwad, Mysuru, Davanagere districts.

Sources stated that the raids were conducted following information on amassing of disproportionate wealth by the officers.

The raids are underway since Tuesday morning and sleuths are inspecting, verifying, seizing documents and questioning the officers.

The raids were conducted on the residence of a Zonal Commissioner of the Mysuru City Corporation. The residence of an officer in Srirangapatna town was also raided. The officer had served as the Tehsildar of Srirangapatna earlier.

A search operation is underway on the residence of a senior officer attached to the Industry and Commerce Department in Davanagere city.

A team of more than 10 Lokayukta officers led by the SP M.S. Kaulapure has launched the search operation.

The sleuths have also raided the house of an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) attached to the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB).

The team led by Deputy SP Venkanagouda Patil is carrying out searches.

Sources explained that the Lokayukta sleuths are conducting simultaneous raids in six locations including three locations in Dharwad, two locations in Savadatti taluk and at one place in Nargund, all linked to the AEE serving in the KIADB.

The searches are also being conducted at the KIADB office, his farm house and the officers’ brother’s residence.

The officers have also conducted searches of the cars parked in the premises of the residences.

The Lokayukta sleuths have also raided the residence and office of a senior officer attached to the District Training Centre in Bidar.

The officer had earlier worked at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Bidar and also worked at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Raids are being conducted on the office and residence of the village accountant in Nippani taluk of Belagavi district.

Sources stated that the officer was caught earlier while illegally transporting Rs 1.10 crore from Chikodi to Bagalkot.

